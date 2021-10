The Great Gonzo—world famous daredevil—has done it all, seen it all, and narrowly survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending the night in the scariest place on Earth… the Haunted Mansion. Teamed up with his friend Pepé the King Prawn, this musical comedy reunites Kermit and the entire Muppets gang who portray the beloved grim grinning ghosts of the Haunted Mansion in this star-studded, frightfully funny Muppet adventure.

