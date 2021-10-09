Phil Mickelson tied for lead at Furyk Friends
Phil Mickelson posted a 6-under 66 Friday to grab a share of the first-round lead at the Constellation Furyk Friends in Jacksonville, Fla. Matt Gogel birdied four of his final five holes at to match Mickelson at 6 under. The pair are one stroke ahead of Cameron Beckman and Frank Lickliter II.Five of Mickelson's seven birdies came on the front nine at Timuquana Country Club. Had Mickelson not bogeyed his final hole, he would have the lead all to himself.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
