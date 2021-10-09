CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT: You Will NOT Be Able to Cancel Pay-Per-Ride Selections in Disney World🚨

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Genie is launching soon, people! It will debut in Disney World on October 19th. While the main part of Genie is the free portion that helps you plan your Disney World trip, one of the new paid features launching with the program is Individual Attraction Selection, or pay-per-ride. These are high-demand rides that you can pay individually to skip the line of using the new Lightning Lanes. These rides are also not included with Genie+, the new paid program replacing FastPass+. We’ve learned a lot about this pay-per-ride system, but Disney just announced more important information that you need to know if you’re going to pay for these individual rides.

