ALERT: You Will NOT Be Able to Cancel Pay-Per-Ride Selections in Disney World🚨

It’s not even the 50th Anniversary yet, but we’ve had SO much news coming out of Disney World this week!. We got an opening date for the Star Wars Hotel. We got a first look at the new Grand Floridian Vacation Club Rooms. We even learned about some new high-tech MagicBands that are coming soon. And we got an opening timeline of 2022 for EPCOT’s next attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, along with some new details! Well, the news just keeps on coming, and we’ve got a first look at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride vehicles.

