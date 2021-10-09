Russell Wilson Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks After Finger Surgery

Russell Wilson is expected to miss around six to eight weeks after undergoing finger surgery for an injury he sustained on Thursday Night Football. The Seattle quarterback has not missed a start in his NFL career including 149 regular-season games and 16 NFL Playoff games. Wilson had to have surgery on his finger after rupturing a tendon in the middle finger on his right hand. The surgery had some unexpected complications and Wilson will miss some time. He is expected to heal and return this season.