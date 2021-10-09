CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

BREAKING: PRICES Revealed for Pay-Per-Ride Attractions in Disney World

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now you may have heard of the Disney Genie program, which is a new service in the My Disney Experience app for Disney World that helps guests plan their trip with free personalized itineraries. There are two paid service options with Disney Genie — the first is Genie+, which...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Over 25 Disney World Attractions Broke Down on the 50th Anniversary

This past Friday, October 1, Walt Disney World celebrated its 50th anniversary, beginning the 18-month long celebration of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, and it was BUSY!. Lines to enter any merchandise shop or purchase food extended throughout Magic Kingdom. Guests waited over one hour to get their Starbucks drinks,...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Springs’ Most POPULAR Bakery is Bringing Back Some Fan-Favorites!

October isn’t just Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, it’s Gideon’s Bakehouse’s birthday too!. This Disney Springs cookie, cake, and coffee spot is known for giant cookies and delicious treats with creative seasonal flavors. Recently, Gideon’s announced they’re bringing back some fan favorites to celebrate the store’s birthday!. On October 9th and...
RESTAURANTS
IGN

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Opening Date Revealed for Walt Disney World

Disney has announced that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will officially open at Walt Disney World on March 1, 2022. This two-night, immersive adventure that takes guests to that galaxy far, far away will also see its bookings begin on October 28, 2021, for those who wish to secure their spot in the Star Wars-themed hotel/experience.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Parks#Disney Genie#Genie#Fastpass
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: We Saw the Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Vehicles With Our Own Eyes in Disney World!

It’s not even the 50th Anniversary yet, but we’ve had SO much news coming out of Disney World this week!. We got an opening date for the Star Wars Hotel. We got a first look at the new Grand Floridian Vacation Club Rooms. We even learned about some new high-tech MagicBands that are coming soon. And we got an opening timeline of 2022 for EPCOT’s next attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, along with some new details! Well, the news just keeps on coming, and we’ve got a first look at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride vehicles.
MOVIES
allears.net

Is Walt Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel Worth the Price Tag?

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ve probably been excited to learn more about Walt Disney World’s Star Wars hotel, officially known as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, coming to Disney World next year. But, if you’re like us, you were a little surprised when Disney finally revealed pricing for a...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Longest Lines You’ll Wait in Today Won’t Be for Disney World’s Rides

As part of the 50th Anniversary, Disney has released some pretty spectacular merchandise. We’ve seen over 100 NEW items released, including some awesome vintage-looking pieces. If one of your main 50th Anniversary goals is to snag some of this cool new merchandise, you’re not alone. Early this morning, the lines...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Opening Timeline Revealed for the Guardians of the Galaxy Ride in EPCOT

Disney has gotten us really excited for this attraction through sneak peeks of the coaster’s vehicles that will take riders through a reverse launch into space. This unique attraction will be an indoor rollercoaster that has 360-degree movement, allowing guests to take in all of the story around them along with the Guardians of the Galaxy!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: New Interactive MagicBands Announced for Disney World

The parks and hotels are getting ready for the big 50th anniversary, which includes things like new shows, food, and an attraction. And, Disney just announced another new thing coming to Disney World that will change your guest experience!. MagicBand+ was just announced to have the same capabilities as the...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Why Are There More Dark Rides Than Roller Coasters at Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World is known as a place for families, with rides and experiences catering to every type of Park-goer. Despite this reputation, some guests may be surprised to find fewer traditional roller coasters that they may be accustomed to seeing at other theme parks. Even though that tends to be true, make no mistake: Disney knows how to do thrill rides.
TRAVEL
KEYT

Walt Disney World Resort opened 50 years ago today — and what a ride it’s been

It changed acres and acres of orange groves. It changed Orlando. It changed Florida. It changed an already legendary company. And it changed the entire theme park industry. Walt Disney World Resort opened on October 1, 1971. And on its 50th anniversary, it continues to be a major driver in the travel world, weathering big shifts in tourism trends, notorious Florida hurricanes and a pandemic.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Everything We Know About Disney World's New Ratatouille Adventure Ride

It's been nearly 15 years since "Ratatouille" hit the big screen, but we still remember it like it was yesterday. Created by Brad Bird and Pixar Animation Studios, "Ratatouille" follows an earnest and gifted Parisian rat named Remy, whose lifelong dream is to become a chef like his human hero, Auguste Gusteau (via The Hollywood Reporter). Unlike most rats, Remy has been blessed (or cursed) with a refined palate. While his fellow rats are happy to munch on garbage, Remy craves fresh berries and gourmet French cheeses, making him an outsider in his community.
LIFESTYLE
wogx.com

The future of Walt Disney World: New rides, shows, and more

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - On Friday, October 1st, 2021, Walt Disney World kicked off ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ an 18-month commemoration of the last 50 years of operations at the Florida resort. FOX 35 marked the milestone anniversary with a look back at history, diving into what Central...
TRAVEL
allears.net

BREAKING: Opening DATE Announced for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel in Disney World

It’s finally happening! The long-awaited, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel has an official opening date. This fully immersive, highly detailed hotel will feature some iconic Star Wars friends and introduce guests to some new faces. Not only that, but the experience will also include incredible opportunities to train with a lightsaber, savor unique foods, and so much more!
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Would You Pay $25 to Eat REAL GOLD in Disney World?!

We’re expecting a lot of sparkles and glitter during Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and in this case, you can actually EAT. GOLD. Vivoli il Gelato is located in Disney Springs, and they’re known for having more than a dozen flavors of gelato and sorbet. They also offer special seasonal flavors, like the beer ice cream we tried recently. Now they have a new special 50th anniversary treat, and it involves eating gold.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney World Opens New Ratatouille Ride, Virtual Queue Fills Up in Seconds

Disney World's newest ride has opened today at EPCOT, bringing with it a mad rush from visitors to be among the first to ride it. Today marks the formal 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. As part of the festivities, Disney has officially opened up its Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at the France Pavilion at EPCOT after several weeks of previews and soft launches. As the newest attraction at Disney World, Disney implemented its Virtual Queue system, which allows ticket holders to quickly get assigned to a boarding group instead of waiting in line for hours. As expected, the Virtual Queue filled up fast after it opened at 7 AM this morning, with all available boarding groups filled in less than 2 minutes. A second set of boarding groups will open up at 1 PM.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy