MILWAUKEE -- Rowdy Tellez said he blacked out at the instant of the biggest moment of his career, but not so long that he couldn't appreciate what he had done. Tellez, the first baseman the Milwaukee Brewers acquired during the season, unloaded on a seventh-inning fastball from Charlie Morton for a two-run homer, breaking up a scoreless tie and propelling Milwaukee to a 2-1 win over Atlanta in Game 1 of their NLDS series.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO