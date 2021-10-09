CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden taps Joseph Donnelly, former U.S. senator and congressman, as Vatican envoy

By Mark A. Kellner
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Friday nominated Joseph Donnelly, a former one-term U.S. senator from Indiana, to be the new U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican. Mr. Donnelly, currently a partner at powerhouse law firm Akin Gump in Washington, D.C., would replace Callista Gingrich — wife of former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich — who was confirmed in October 2017 and served throughout President Trump’s term.

