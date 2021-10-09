Football Friday Night Feature – Week Seven – Rich Kacmarynski wins his 100th game

With just 8 to 9 games in a regular season a football program has to have a great deal of success for a coach to reach a milestone like 100 wins. When the Program has only competed at the varsity level for 15 years, it’s a milestone that can seem impossible to reach. While the task of winning 100 games seems far-fetched, Pella Christian Head Coach Rich Kacmarynski did just that earlier this season. Tyler Crabb looked into what people around the Eagles football program believe has led to his success in this week’s Football Friday Night Feature.