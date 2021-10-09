CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Rape charge for man who allegedly admitted to violating juvenile relative

By Brett Crossley
Williamsport, Pa. — A 13-year-old juvenile was pulled from under her bed and raped by a relative, according to an affidavit filed by the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Officer Damon Cole said when he arrived at a residence located on the 1600 block of Sherman Street, he was confused when a man admitted to him that he molested a juvenile. Cole inquired a second time, and the man repeated his admission, according to the report.

