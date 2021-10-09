CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Highlights: Youngstown East vs. Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield defeated Youngstown East Friday night 35-16.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Canfield High School Football Schedule

Youngstown East will host Ursuline in week nine. Canfield will visit Howland.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

