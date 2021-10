PROVO, Utah — The 10th-ranked BYU Cougars will put their perfect season on the line Saturday afternoon with a homecoming game against Boise State. Kickoff at LaVell Edwards Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. Pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio 1160 AM and 102.7 FM begins at 9 a.m. You can listen to all of the BYU coverage right here.