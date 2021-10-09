Oklahoma City house fire spreads to neighboring home

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Two neighboring homes caught fire in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 1500 block of Northwest 32nd Street shortly before 7:20 p.m.

The fire started on the porch of the first home and spread into the interior of the home, burning much of the house.

The blaze also spread from the home to the neighboring house on its left.

The damage to the first home was extensive and the family inside is having to relocate. The second was not as badly damaged, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

