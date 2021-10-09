CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City house fire spreads to neighboring home

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R18yp_0cLpMOkn00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Two neighboring homes caught fire in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 1500 block of Northwest 32nd Street shortly before 7:20 p.m.

Oklahoma City emergency responders pull man out of Lake Stanley Draper

The fire started on the porch of the first home and spread into the interior of the home, burning much of the house.

A fire spread from an Oklahoma City home to a neighboring home.

The blaze also spread from the home to the neighboring house on its left.

Firefighters respond to dangerous prank at Midwest City High School

The damage to the first home was extensive and the family inside is having to relocate. The second was not as badly damaged, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Midwest City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#City High#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy