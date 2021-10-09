Animal Defense League waiving adoption fees this weekend
SAN ANTONIO -- The Animal Defense League (ADL) has reached maximum capacity at their shelter. They are turning to the public to help them find forever homes for pets in need. ADL is waiving adoption fees through Sunday, October 10 in order to get more pets into homes. Instead, they are asking for a monetary donation to benefit their ADL Medical Program. All pets (dogs, puppies, cats, kittens) qualify for the adoption special.foxsanantonio.com
