Top 1% of U.S. earners now hold more wealth than all of the middle class

By ALEX TANZI, MIKE DORNING Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of declines, America’s middle class now holds a smaller share of U.S. wealth than the top 1%. The middle 60% of U.S. households by income — a measure economists often use as a definition of the middle class — saw their combined assets drop to 26.6% of national wealth as of June, the lowest in Federal Reserve data going back three decades. For the first time, the super rich had a bigger share, at 27%.

