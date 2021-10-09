Jackson police arrest suspect in September shooting death of 19-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Marwood Drive in September 2021.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Jayden Davis has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said Davis shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylon Beasley. A 15-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

