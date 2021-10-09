CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson police arrest suspect in September shooting death of 19-year-old

By Kaitlin Howell
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Marwood Drive in September 2021.

Jackson man sentenced to 35 years in prison on sexual battery charges

According to Officer Sam Brown, Jayden Davis has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said Davis shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylon Beasley. A 15-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

