CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taft, CA

Better a year late than never: Oildorado, celebrating an industry besieged, gets underway in Taft

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hu7hA_0cLpKtSi00

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — It’s Oildorado time again in Taft, but this is a special one and not just because they had to wait six years this time instead of the usual five. The oil industry is under siege in California unlike at any time in its past.

And though tradition, history and plain ol’ silly fun are on the 10-day schedule, a big dose of education about energy reality is too. The message: Unplug the oil industry at your own risk, America, and you’ll discover just how big a part petroleum plays in your world — well beyond fuel for transportation.

Taft Mayor Dave Noerr wants everybody to have fun watching the parades and participating in the wacky contests but he also wants oil industry folks — of which there are many in this dusty little Southern Valley town — to know America’s need for oil will outlive them all, no matter what Sacramento and Washington may say.

“Hydrocarbons and their contributions to everyday quality of life, safety and health, they have not changed,” he said shortly before Oildorado’s ceremonial noon luncheon was to begin. “People’s perceptions, unfortunately, have. But even the people that are mainly critical of the industry count on the benefits of our industry. Every single day. And I believe what we’re got to do now is, we’ve got to inform those people. As we lay out the facts, the argument will present itself. We just have to make it easy to connect the dots.”

But enough about reality. Taft has some pent-up celebration mojo after last year’s pandemic postponement. Locals agree that the town needs to enjoy music and dancing and goofy contests again, like the whiskerino competition. Usually the contestants start growing beards and mustaches in January that’ll be judged the following October. This year is different.

“In a normal Oildorado year, they shave the beginning of January,” said Oildorado president Shannon Miller. “And it’s whoever has the best mustache or beard in whatever category you’re in by the time October comes. Well, we have a new category this year, which is you’ve been growing their beard since January 2020 and here we are, gonna be in October 2021.”

Taft is rolling out the red carpet for guests — you’d better believe it. You can even drive out for a visit in an electric car. They’ll let you in. Just bring your credit card, locals suggest. Oildorado, going on until Oct. 17, has enough Oildorado paraphernalia to outfit entire extended families. An early start to Christmas shopping? Ideally, say the organizers.

The oil industry isn’t what it was six years ago but they’re still optimistic in Taft that Oildorado has a future — even if not necessarily oil itself.

For more on Oildorado, visit the website: taftoildorado.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Seeing-eye dog makes Kern County Honor Flight history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight took off Monday morning, bound for Washington, DC. On board? About one hundred veterans, dozens of guardians, and one dog. “I think we’re all excited to have a dog go on the plane,” Kern County Honor Flight volunteer Karen Galyan said. “But he’s such a sweetheart, and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Check before you burn’ season begins Nov. 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the weather cools down, you’re reminded to spare the air even if you’re using a fireplace to keep warm. The start of the “check before you burn” season begins on Nov. 1 and is designed to minimize the build-up of harmful fine particle pollution. The program is put on each […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Honor Flight Kern County 43 departs for Washington D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight took off Monday morning with nearly 100 excited veterans onboard. The trip gives veterans a chance to see war memorials built in their honor. The flight will return Wednesday night. A bus will then take them to North High School at 7 p.m. where a welcoming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Taft, CA
City
Washington, CA
KGET

Mission at Kern County opens new transitional home for women and children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is celebrating the opening of its new women and children’s transitional home. The Mission held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the Lee & Krystyna Jamieson Transitional Home for Women and Children. The program helps women and children who are homeless or addicted — to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

PSPS no longer active for PG&E, SoCal Edison Kern customers

UPDATE (10/12): Pacific Gas and Electric says its meteorologists began issuing an “all-clear” for portions of areas affected by safety shutoffs. The shutoffs, which impacted about 600 homes and businesses here at home, are no longer active in Kern County. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (10/11) — PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff for 633 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County Veterans Stand Down event happening Oct. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross of Kern County is teaming up with the California Veterans Assistance Foundation to host the 22nd annual Kern County Veteran Stand Down event this Thursday. The event is happening on Oct. 14 at Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave. Organizers describe the Stand Down event as a safe […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Miller
KGET

SPIN scooter service available in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed some people riding new orange scooters around Bakersfield. City officials say they signed an agreement with SPIN scooters back in May, and now there are 125 scooters and 125 e-bikes for use around Bakersfield. The city says it plans on building 10 charging stations across town, including […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

29th annual Fall Home Show happening this weekend at fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shop the latest home improvement trends and holiday inspiration for your home, inside and out, this weekend, at the 29th Annual Fall Bakersfield Home Show. The Fall Bakersfield Home Show, returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.  Officials say, whether you’re looking […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 295 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths and 295 cases today. This brings the county’s totals to 142,932 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,596 deaths, and 132,405 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 499,205 negative COVID-19 tests and 142,932 positive tests, while 333 tests are pending.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ralph Bailey, AGM present $60K check for Honor Flight Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ralph Bailey and American General Media presented a check for more than $60,000 to Honor Flight Kern County after the radio host’s fundraiser. Bailey presented the check to Honor Flight chair Lili Marsh at a ceremony Friday morning. The community raised more than $60,000 — enough to send 41 veterans to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1,136 PG&E customers without power in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting 1,136 customers in Wasco this morning. The outage occurred just after 11 a.m. in the area south of Poso Drive and west of Highway 43. The cause of the outage has still not been determined. PG&E estimates power to be restored […]
WASCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KGET

Highway 14 impacted by high winds causing several closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans announced Highway 14 from the junction of Highway 178 West to the junction of U.S. 395 and the U.S. 385 from the junction of Highway 14 into the Inyo and Kern County line are closed. This is due to high winds and several overturned vehicles blocking the roadways. The northbound […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hundreds of cars from oldies to hot rods in Downtown Bakersfield car show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield turned into a car enthusiast dream come true with hundreds of cars from across the decades being shown off in style. From Model T’s to Mustangs to even military trucks. The show had it all. The Streets of Bakersfield Cruizin Shine had Downtown Bakersfield flooded with thousands of spectators […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

938
Followers
327
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy