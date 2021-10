The Jets will take on a team without their top two wide receivers for a second straight weekend when they travel to London to take on the Falcons on Sunday. Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley were ruled out for Atlanta on Thursday. Gage will not make the trip due to an ankle injury, while Ridley is out to tend to a personal matter. Ridley is Matt Ryan’s favorite target with 27 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown through four games, while Gage has caught five passes for 28 yards in two games.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO