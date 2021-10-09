CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

WOW: Take a Step Back in Time in Downtown Pittsfield (photos)

By Jesse Stewart
WSBS
WSBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pittsfield is quite the city here in the Berkshires, offering many vibrant cultural attractions and natural beauty. Whatever your interest, Pittsfield has something for everyone. Think about all the city has to offer. You can take in some art and/or history at the Berkshire Museum or Herman Melville's Arrowhead. Capture some live entertainment at Barrington Stage Company, Colonial Theatre, or the Whitney Center for the Arts to name a few. Perhaps you want to explore the outdoors, there are plenty of options for you including Canoe Meadows, Pittsfield State Forest and there's food/restaurant options galore. In 2017, the Arts Vibrancy Index compiled by the National Center for Arts Research ranked Pittsfield and Berkshire County as the No. 1 medium-sized community in the nation for the arts.

wsbs.com

Comments / 3

JOPPY
4d ago

Right now, I avoid North street. They made a mess of it to accommodate parking, those individuals who dine outside and those one's with two wheels with no motors. lol

Reply
4
William Benoit
4d ago

North Street is a disaster no one uses the bike lane. That was waste of money. I could see a lot more car accidents on Tyler street the way they're making that corner now.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSBS

A Special Old School Meeting In Springfield Yields Positive Results To All

These days, we have forgotten about doing things "the old fashioned way". Trust me, this old-school approach garners results, especially during the time when candidates are seeking your vote when Election Day looms around the bend. A perfect example of community involvement was presented east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts courtesy of "my WSBS radio wife", Lisa Zarcone (aka Lisa Z).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

9 Berkshire Orgs Will Share in $40,000 From The Lee Bank Foundation

Nine Organizations in Berkshire County have received a share of more than $40,000 in grant money from the Lee Bank Foundation. According to a media release from the Lee Bank Foundation, grant amounts ranging from $1,000 to $13,500 are were given in support of the local organizations' various programs. This...
LEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
WSBS

WOW: 73 Celebrities Born in MA…A Handful Born in Berkshire County (photos)

Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing with you, lists of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. As we continue our research, we have been discovering more and more celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Many of the celebrities on the list were born in beautiful Berkshire County as well. We definitely found some surprises during our research. People from many walks of life are on this list including musicians, actors, actresses, models, social media influencers, historical figures, politicians, comedians, and many more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Big E OR The NYS Fair? I’ll Take The Latter

As you know, i am an avid attendee of state, local and county fairs, but in my eyes nothing compares to The Empire State's "crown jewel" which is based in Syracuse. I've been going to The New York State Fair for over three decades and trust me, it is worth the trip out west to see for yourself how this massive display of exhibits, food courts and LIVE shows is sure to please all ages.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

New England Town is Home to Intense Mural in Woods (photos/video)

Without question, Massachusetts is home to some strange legends and attractions. So far we've covered the creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge in North Adams. Included in that article is some history on Houghton Mansion and the Hoosac Tunnel. We've also taken a tour of the Barbie Garden in Mattapoisett. Now we have stumbled upon another strange, chilling, intense (call it what you want) attraction.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herman Melville
WSBS

Terrific Halloween Festivities Are On the Horizon In Columbia County

October 31st is the time when trick-or-treaters roam throughout neighborhoods all across the tri-state region unaware that ghosts, goblins and other creatures of the night could be keeping them company without their knowledge whatsoever. Halloween is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until months end to begin the annual celebration as there is an alternative which takes place this weekend and it's located just 10 miles west of Great Barrington.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WSBS

What is the Housing Picture in Southern Berkshire County?

'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS. Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Great Barrington’s Holiday Stroll Returns This Year In Person (Audio)

As with most events that were scheduled to take place in 2020, the Holiday Shop, Sip & Stroll that takes place in downtown Great Barrington each year was canceled for the in-person gathering but did push forward with a virtual version of the popular southern Berkshire event. Most people would agree that a virtual stroll just isn't the same as the traditional version that is hosted by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Step Back In Time#The Arts#The Berkshire Museum#Arrowhead#Barrington Stage Company#Colonial Theatre#Pittsfield State Forest
WSBS

Horrifying Happenings Await You Here In Our Back Yard

Halloween is over a month away, but we are getting you ready for October 31st as The Berkshire County Historical Society is ready to take you into a new dimension where ghosts and goblins rule the roost. And where is that? If you guessed, The Cemetery, you're absolutely right! .And here is a chance to do some "serious" exploring in western Massachusetts (if you dare!)
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WSBS

One of a Kind Bell in Berkshire County Needs You to Help Save It

Without question, in times of hardship, the community comes together to support those in need. These past 20 months have proven that here in Berkshire County. Everything from people creating masks, volunteers delivering food to shut-ins, county residents donating food to food pantries and the examples are endless. Another avenue...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

An Exciting Fall Season Awaits Audiences In Neighboring Columbia County

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic remains rampant, we are slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy, but everyone must do their part in staying safe while venturing outdoors as we do NOT want to go back in a lock down mode. This is one instance where history doesn't need to repeat itself, therefore we must adhere to rules and regulations in all designated communities and we'll get through this hurdle, once and for all. Remember: "We are all in this together" and a team effort should be implemented by each and every individual.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy