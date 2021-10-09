Hawaii eases COVID rules for college football, other events
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu will soon begin allowing a limited number of fans at University of Hawaii football games and other outdoor entertainment events as it begins to ease restrictions protecting the community from COVID-19. Hawaii Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Friday they were taking the steps in response to improving public health data, including rising vaccination rates and declining numbers of cases, hospitalized patients and test positivity rates.www.greenwichtime.com
