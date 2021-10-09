CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone survives sail into major hurricane and 'lives' to show video

By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Hurricane hunters have been flying inside hurricanes for more than 50 years, collecting data. They've been tossed around and risked their lives for the sake of hurricane research and keeping communities safe. Now they have a new partner, which will be on the water with eyes inside the...

yaleclimateconnections.org

Category 1 Hurricane Pamela headed for Wednesday morning landfall in Mexico

A hurricane warning is up for the west-central coast of Mexico as category 1 Hurricane Pamela gathers strength over the unusually warm waters off the Pacific coast of Mexico. Pamela is expected to brush the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula Tuesday night and be at least a category 2 storm when it makes landfall in mainland Mexico Wednesday morning. Moisture from the remnants of Pamela is expected to push into Texas and southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing rains of three to five inches.
Houston Chronicle

Texas braces for downpours from Hurricane Pamela

As Mexico's Pacific coast readies for Hurricane Pamela, parts of Texas are predicted to see rain and potentially severe weather as the storm moves inland. It's expected to make landfall on the central west coast of Mexico as a major hurricane early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. After...
Washington Post

Hurricane Pamela forecast to intensify before striking Mexico on Wednesday

Pamela, a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean, is set to rapidly strengthen and could near Category 3 intensity before slamming ashore north of Mazatlán, Mexico, on Wednesday. The city of more than half a million, along with a lengthy stretch of the state of Sinaloa, will be subject to destructive winds, inland flooding and a dangerous coastal storm surge — a rise in water above normally dry land.
AOL Corp

Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela continued to strengthen Tuesday as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 250 miles (405 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan Tuesday...
The Independent

Pamela weakens to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it meandered off Mexico’s Pacific coast, though forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane while making landfall near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 240 miles (385 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan at midafternoon Tuesday and was moving north at about 9 mph (15 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph). Pamela was forecast to pass south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday and accelerate toward the coast.The hurricane center warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday. The center said remnants of the hurricane could affect parts of the south-central United States “late Wednesday or Thursday.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

KTEN.com

These boat drones are designed to sail directly into the eye of a hurricane

The brightly-colored robotic boats made by Saildrone seem to have a death wish. Saildrone makes autonomous ocean vessels to study the environment. This summer, the Silicon Valley startup sent five of its vessels directly into the path of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. While airplanes can fly through hurricanes, the screaming winds kick up such huge waves that attempting to sail boats right into them is something best to be avoided.
whdh.com

These boat drones are designed to sail directly into the eye of a hurricane

(CNN) — The brightly-colored robotic boats made by Saildrone seem to have a death wish. Saildrone makes autonomous ocean vessels to study the environment. This summer, the Silicon Valley startup sent five of its vessels directly into the path of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. While airplanes can fly through hurricanes, the screaming winds kick up such huge waves that attempting to sail boats right into them is something best to be avoided.
wtmj.com

The Independent

Pamela could be hurricane again as it makes Mexico landfall

Tropical Storm Pamela is picking up forward momentum in the Pacific off Mexico and forecasters say it should be back to hurricane strength again before striking the coast north of the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.After weakening to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon, Pamela was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph). Pamela was forecast to pass well to the south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula during the night while accelerating its forward movement toward the coast and regaining wind strength.The hurricane center warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.Pamela was then forecast to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday. The center said remnants of the storm could carry heavy rain to central Texas and southeast Oklahoma
Daily Herald

