VOLGA – Sioux Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Flandreau won the next two sets to force a deciding fifth set. The Cossacks didn’t get discouraged though as they came back from a 10-8 deficit and won the fifth set 15-11. “I think we have a lot of confidence in ourselves right now, and we’ve been working really hard on minimizing our errors on our side, and just knowing what job is at our time and trusting our teammates will be there. I think they did a good job of that. When the other team went on a run, we didn’t get too down on ourselves, like we did set three or four. I think that was a positive for us tonight,” said Sioux Valley head coach Jill Vincent.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO