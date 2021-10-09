CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving cleared to practice, still can’t play home games

By Rory Maher
 4 days ago
Regarding playing in home games, Kyrie Irving seems to be pointing in the right direction. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A New York City Hall official has informed Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter) that Kyrie Irving has been cleared to practice with the Nets in Brooklyn, but Irving still can’t play home games until he meets the city’s vaccination requirement.

The reasoning for the change, according to Charania, is that the city has deemed the Nets’ practice facility, the HSS Center, a private office building (Twitter link).

Coach Steve Nash was cautiously optimistic upon being informed of Charania’s reporting, saying, “It’s positive to be able to welcome him back into the building him and have him be part of the team…it sounds like it’s positive news.” (per Brian Lewis of The New York Post, via Twitter).

Nash is hopeful Irving will be able to practice Saturday at the Brooklyn Park Bridge but couldn’t confirm his availability. He also said that Paul Millsap is out for Friday night’s preseason game due to health and safety protocols, meaning he was either deemed a close contact or possibly tested positive for COVID-19 (Twitter links via Lewis).

