Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 923 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Even though the heaviest rain has ended it will take some time for waters to recede. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bristol Va, Abingdon, Glade Spring, Holston, Lindell, Hilander Park, Emory-Meadow View and Benhams.