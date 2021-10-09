Flood Advisory issued for Russell, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Russell; Scott The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Russell County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 922 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lebanon, Collingwood, Hansonville and Hiltons.