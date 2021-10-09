Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 924 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pahokee and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.