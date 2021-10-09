CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas, Oklahoma gear up for Red River reunion

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — To get a glimpse of the Southeastern Conference’s plan to dominate college football Saturdays, take a look at this weekend’s schedule. In Dallas, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas play their annual matchup amid the revelry of the State Fair of Texas in late morning. No. 1 Alabama visits Texas A&M at sunset. In between, No. 2 Georgia plays No. 18 Auburn in the latest edition of what’s billed as the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

