COUNTY TAKES STEPS TO PROTECT LOCAL BEACHES FROM OIL SPILL

Over 1,500 sign petition to save valley from sand mining. February 7, 2021 (Lakeside) -- San Diego County Supervisors are slated to vote this Wed., Feb. 10 on purchasing 98 acres of Lakeside’s El Monte Valley from the Helix Water District. A petition signed by more than 1,500 people urges them to vote yes, in hopes of protecting the valley against sand mining and protecting it for posterity. (An earlier petition to stop sand mining in the valley drew more than 3,000 signatures.)

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO