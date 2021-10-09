CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COUNTY TAKES STEPS TO PROTECT LOCAL BEACHES FROM OIL SPILL

Cover picture for the articleOctober 8, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Office of Emergency Services today announced that tar balls have been found as far south as Mission Beach, believed to be from the Orange County offshore oil spill. Today shoreline cleanup and assessment teams are checking beaches from Oceanside to San Diego to guide cleanup operations. The teams will be sampling water, soil and air and testing will occur in the coming days.

oil spill Orange County

