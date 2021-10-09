Mark Bradley: Charlie Morton works a great game. The Braves lose anyway.

Roughly this time last year, the Braves were forced to prove their worthiness by defeating the Reds in the NL Wild Card game. Max Fried started that contest, pitching extremely well on his way to seven scoreless innings and five strikeouts. In fact, Fried was so sharp in that play-in game (and for all of 2020 for that matter), that Atlanta went with the lefty in Game 1 of the 2020 Division Series. Making his first career NLDS start versus the Marlins, Fried got hit around to the tune of four runs from six hits, and after four frames, he was done. Fortunately, though, his poor performance wasn’t detrimental as the Braves offense ended up breaking out for a dozen hits and three home runs. Fried didn’t necessarily pitch well enough to win, but the Atlanta lineup, as well as a five-man bullpen, picked him up for the 9-5 victory.

