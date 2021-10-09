CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner rules 3-month-old Georgia baby’s cause of death is homicide

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the death of a 3-month-old baby back in March 2021 has been confirmed as a homicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to Bryan, the death happened on March 30, 2021. Bryan says 3-month-old Jamier Roberts was pronounced dead at midnight at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s pediatric emergency room.

Suspect in murder of pregnant Georgia woman arrested in North Carolina

Bryan said Roberts’ cause of death is homicide, according to the GBI. The baby suffered blunt impact injuries to the head and head trauma inflicted by others.

According to records from the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, the death of Jamier Roberts is the 57th homicide in Muscogee County in 2021.

Sheila Rentz
4d ago

God has a new Angel, prayers for the family 🙏🙏 this news is saddening 💔. but why?? give color?? we are all God's children if it was a white would the article read white?? I'm white but I doubt it .

