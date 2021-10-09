CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury promises a knockout to cap trilogy

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury understands that the most memorable boxers are also talented promoters, and he has sold his heavyweight trilogy finale against Deontay Wilder with a showman’s flair. The unbeaten British champion has taunted and tweaked Wilder throughout the buildup to their climactic showdown for the WBC...

The Independent

Deontay Wilder released from hospital after suffering broken hand in Tyson Fury knockout loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
The Independent

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend in the third and final instalment of their heavyweight trilogy. Fury and Wilder shared a draw in their first fight in Las Vegas, before the British fighter secured a seventh-round technical knockout victory over the American in the rematch, inflicting a first career defeat on The Bronze Bomber.
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
3kingsboxing.com

Jarrell Miller: “Deontay Wilder Got His Ass Whipped Again!”

Big Baby Miller fancies himself as the last hope for American Heavyweights!. For some individuals, it is viewed as an unsavory taboo to attack a person who is already enduring a tough time. Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KO’s) is not one of those people! This is precisely why he had no problem lacing up his symbolic boot and kicking Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) like a football.
fightsports.tv

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Gives Advice To Deontay Wilder Ahead Of October 9 Title Match Vs. Tyson Fury

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight is just days away, and a pair of former undisputed heavyweight champions weighed in on the upcoming action. Mike Tyson said he thinks Wilder should “go all out” in the first half of the WBC world heavyweight title fight against Fury on Saturday, October 9. Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield said he would prefer if Wilder took his time and stick to a game plan that fits his fighting style.
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson: No, It Was No Knockout, No Knockdown Of Tyson Fury In Camp

LAS VEGAS – Jared Anderson attempted to put the rampant rumors to rest Thursday. The emerging heavyweight prospect disputed widespread speculation that he knocked out Tyson Fury during a sparring session before Fury was supposed to fight Deontay Wilder a third time July 24 at T-Mobile Arena. Persistent gossip within the boxing industry suggested that Fury’s difficulty in sparring, primarily against Anderson, was his motivation for postponing his third fight with Wilder for 2½ months.
AFP

Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown

Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Saturday when he faces Deontay Wilder for the third -- and probably final -- installment of an acrimonious three-year ring rivalry. A tortuous build-up marked by bitter legal wrangling, a Covid-19 outbreak and profanity-laced accusations of cheating comes to a head when Fury and Wilder clamber through the ropes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Wednesday's ill-tempered final press conference is any guide, the stage is set for another explosive contest between the undefeated Fury, the self-styled "Gypsy King" from Britain, and Wilder, the hard-hitting "Bronze Bomber" from Alabama. The two heavyweights fought to a bruising draw in their first fight in Los Angeles in 2018, when Fury somehow survived a crushing 12th round knockdown after outboxing Wilder for much of the contest.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Tyson Fury Reacts To Wilder 3 Knockout With Origins Story

Boxing careers are perhaps a bit like life for the brave protagonists that step between the ropes. Each has a start, beginning and an end. WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury added a special chapter to his boxing story this past weekend. A conclusive knockout of long-time competitor Deontay...
