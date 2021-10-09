Man shot in torso in Second Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany police are investigating a Friday evening shooting.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Second and Judson Streets. Police received a call from Albany Memorial Hospital that a 26-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was later taken to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.

