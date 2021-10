Black Bolt, the leader of the Inhumans, and someone that’s powerful enough to contend with the Hulk and many others if he had to is a character that’s already been introduced in a Marvel show, but considering how badly it tanked there’s likely a need to find someone. No offense to Anson Mount, but he was far better in Hell on Wheels than he was in The Inhumans. This type of character needs to be taken on by someone that’s intense and that doesn’t mind having a role where they can’t talk that much. While the first quality isn’t too hard to find, the second is a bit of trouble for some actors that actually enjoy speaking roles. But the truth is that a lot of actors know how to take on a role and make it work no matter what has to be done, so it’s easy to think that a lot of people in Hollywood would be able to take on this role. It might be tough to pick, but there are plenty of actors that could make it happen.

