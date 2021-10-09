CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Judge Judy’ Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Speaking Out On His Absence From New ‘Judy Justice’ Show

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
 4 days ago
Petri Hawkins Byrd , the longtime bailiff on the Judge Judy show, is speaking out on why he’s not part of the new IMDB show, Judy Justice .

Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he was simply never asked to be part of the new show. He claims they never talked about any future role for him in the new show as they produced the 25th and final season, which saw Judge Judy Sheindlin appear in New York, while Byrd and the rest of the crew stayed in Los Angeles.

“My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role,” Byrd said to EW.

Worse, after the season’s production wrapped, Byrd’s wife and longtime Judge Judy producer Makita Bond-Byrd underwent brain surgery. “It wasn’t until July that I called the judge and asked, ‘Hey, should I look for something else, or am I included in the Judy Justice project?'”

The news was not good.

“She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project,” said Byrd. “I didn’t inquire as to why, that’s her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary.”

Sheindlin issued a statement on Byrd’s ouster. “Byrd is terrific and we had a great 25-year-run. This is a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy.”

Velma Jackson
3d ago

I am not surprised that she didn't include Byrd. Am l the only one who saw Judge Judy for who she is. She is too opionated and doesn't care what anyone else thinks for starters.

Celia McDaniel
1d ago

that is not a surprise to me,some white rich people do it with no consciencethey used you and after they don't need your service no more they dismissed youno question ask,,most of time they do it to black and Spanish,,I know many peoplethat been in same situationi hope Byrd get a better opportunity in lifeGOD IS GOOD. peace

Deadline

