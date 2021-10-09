CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Brazil, Argentina agree on framework to lower Mercosur tariffs

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco França on Friday agreed on a framework to reduce Mercosur’s common external tariff, the two countries said.

Members of Mercosur, a common market formed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, have for years discussed a tariff reduction to help increase trade between Mercosur countries and the rest of the world.

“This is an important step towards increasing competitiveness,” Argentina and Brazil said in a statement.

The statement said Brazil and Argentina agreed to work with Paraguay and Uruguay for the prompt approval of a 10% tariff reduction.

Brazil earlier in the day said it favored modernizing the rules that govern the Mercosur trade bloc and reducing tariffs, calling on the group’s partners for talks.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Leeds' Raphinha inspires Brazil comeback, Lionel Messi-led Argentina draw blank - World Cup qualifiers round-up

Leeds' Raphinha made two of Brazil's comeback goals on his international debut as they recovered to win 3-1 in Venezuela. Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts but their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo's cross after defenders Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment.
WORLD
KESQ

Brazil, Argentina face tests as WCup qualifying resumes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to avoid any more interruptions when World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Similar scenes should be avoided when Brazi visits last-place Venezuela and second-place Argentina travels to Asuncion to face Paraguay. This time, England-based players have been allowed to travel to South America despite Britain’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Argentina loving Messi while Brazil wonders about Neymar

SAO PAULO (AP) — Not long ago, Argentina supporters didn’t have much affection for Lionel Messi. He was respected for all those Ballon d’Ors but considered cold-hearted in comparison to Diego Maradona. Meanwhile, Brazil fans felt represented by their star; Neymar was the soul of the Seleção because of his...
SOCCER
247Sports

Conmebol WCQs: Focus on Brazil and Argentina

Luis Miguel Echegaray and Melissa Ortiz discuss the Selecao and Albiceleste's World Cup qualification campaigns as well as the teams' upcoming games on the Road to Qatar 2022.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
França
Person
Santiago Cafiero
KESQ

Brazil wins and Argentina draws away in World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina had uninspiring performances in their World Cup qualifying matches but gained competition key points as they try to secure direct spots for Qatar next year. Brazil won 3-1 at Venezuela despite Neymar’s absence. Lionel Messi’s Argentina had a goalless draw at Paraguay. Brazil leads with 27 points and Argentina has 19 after nine matches. Ecuador and Uruguay have 16 points after 10 rounds, but the Ecuadorians have more wins and hold the third place after a 3-0 win against Bolivia. The top four teams secure a spot at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
SOCCER
740thefan.com

Brazil eliminates import tariffs on certain I.T. and telecom equipment

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian communications minister Fabio Faria said on Monday that the government has eliminated import tariffs on 20 types of information technology and telecom equipment. Faria said on Twitter that portable radios, LCD and LED screens and internet routers were among the kinds of equipment affected by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil soymeal exports soar as drought disrupts Argentina export route

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Soymeal shipments from Brazil’s Paranagua port jumped in September driven by strong demand and a drought that has disrupted a traditional logistics route via Argentina. In a statement sent to Reuters on Friday, Brazil’s Paranagua port authority said exporters shipped 419,314 tonnes of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
World Soccer Talk

Messi’s Argentina thrash Uruguay, Brazil lose 100% qualifying record

Montevideo (AFP) – Lionel Messi opened the scoring as Argentina thumped neighbors Uruguay 3-0 in an entertaining World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez rounded off a successful night for Lionel Scaloni’s team in Buenos Aires as they maintained their unbeaten start to the qualification campaign and closed the gap at the top of the single South American table to six points behind Brazil, who drew 0-0 with Colombia.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercosur#Uruguay#Tariffs#Argentine#Brazilian
KESQ

CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil v Argentina played out

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be decided on the pitch. The Sept. 5 match was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match. Domínguez says the fate of the qualifier should be decided on the pitch.
FIFA
The Independent

Brazil's unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game

Brazil s president claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches had prevented him from attending a game. Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos but did not because he is not vaccinated.“Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30% of available seats in Brazilian championship games. The protocol agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese
SOCCER
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Greece boosts border guards, wants tougher EU action

Greece will increase its border guards on the Turkish border, fearing a spike in attempted illegal migration linked to the crisis in Afghanistan officials said Monday.An additional 250 officers will join the 1,500-strong border force over several months, with the number rising from around 1,000 early last year. Some 800 extra border-guard personnel will also be hired to staff airports and regions close to the Greek-Turkish border.The increase was spurred in part by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, according to authorities. Greece has toughened its migration policy and border policing over the last two years, extending a wall...
IMMIGRATION
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy