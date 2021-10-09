CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ireland cuts 2021 deficit forecast to 3.1% of GDP

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland on Saturday cut its budget deficit forecast for the year to 3.1% of gross domestic product from a forecast it made three months ago of 5.1% thanks to lower-than-expected spending and strong tax receipts and economic growth.

The government had indicated in recent weeks that it expected to cut its deficit forecast after the state collected 5.8% more tax than expected during the first nine months of the year while spending 3.2% less than forecast.

The deficit will be around 5.9% of modified gross national income (GNI*), which the government sees as a better reflection of the real economy as it strips out distortions caused by the country's large multinational sector, a government pre-budget paper published on Saturday said.

That was down from an earlier forecast of 9.4% of GNI*.

The government is due to publish its annual budget on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

IMF Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2021 And 2022

China's economy will grow slower than initially expected this year owing to a "stronger-than-anticipated" pullback in public spending, the International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday while warning that a weakening property market could bring a further blow. The 8.0 percent prediction in the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report is down...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Budget Deficit#Ireland#Gross Domestic Product#Dublin#Gni
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
The Independent

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic

The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9%, compared with its projection in July of 6%.For the United Sates, the world's largest economy, the IMF predicts growth of 6% for 2021, below its July forecast of 7%. The downward revision reflects a slowdown in economic activity resulting from a rise in COVID-19...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

G20 Debt Relief Program For Low Income Countries Underperforms As Payments Remain Higher Than Suspensions

An initiative by the world’s wealthiest nations to suspend debt payments by low-income countries to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is falling below expectations. Last year, nations of the G20 forum of the world's 20 largest economies launched the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) that offered a temporary pause on debt payments by low-income nations. The purpose was to help free up these countries' resources to invest in their public health systems to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as it spread worldwide. However, despite some respite, debt-holding nations among the G20 were still collecting more in payments than they suspended.
ECONOMY
CNN

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

London (CNN Business) — The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Independent

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. Johannes Hahn the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever...
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

IMF slightly lowers '21 global GDP forecast as pandemic lingers

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly lowered its 2021 global GDP forecast and left its 2022 forecast unchanged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains, increasing the risks to economies across the world. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), released today, the IMF said the slight reduction...
BUSINESS
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Britain's economy had rebounded by 5.5 percent in the second quarter, or three months to June.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Nornickel slashes forecast for palladium market deficit

Russia’s Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium, has cut its deficit estimate for the global palladium market this year and next year due to the flagging recovery of the auto sector, a senior executive told Reuters. Global demand for palladium has weakened because automakers, which use the metal in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Austria's WIFO raises 2021 GDP forecast

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s economy will grow slightly faster than expected this year, the WIFO institute said on Friday, but warned that slow progress with COVID-19 vaccinations and rising infection rates will take a toll on economic recovery over the winter. WIFO - which compiles data for the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy