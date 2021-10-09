CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Lawmaker Calls for Immediate Action at Turnpike following Ch. 11 Investigation

By Angie Moreschi, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36r1HJ_0cLpGJz400

PENNSYLVANIA — A state lawmaker is calling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike to be more transparent about $10 penalty fees it charges customers when their E-ZPass transponders don’t work properly.

State Representative Ryan Warner (R) of Fayette and Westmoreland counties sent a formal letter to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission requesting that the agency start notifying customers about the $10 flat fee.

“I was disappointed to learn via a WPXI investigative news report that the Pennsylvania Turnpike is not notifying customers that their transponders may need to be replaced. I was also disturbed to learn that they are not being notified of the $10 V-toll associated with the transponder failure.”

Our investigation revealed the turnpike does not notify customers about the charges, even though a spokesperson first claimed they do, leading St. Rep. Warner to admonish the turnpike for providing inaccurate information.

“This issue is compounded by repetitively providing conflicting or false information to reporter Angie Moreski when asked for simple information from the Commission,” Warner wrote in the letter to Turnpike Chief Executive Officer Mark Compton.

In an interview with 11 Investigates after sending the letter, Warner voiced concern about a lack of transparency.

“I believe that erodes the public trust and believe it looks bad for the pa turnpike which already lacks a lot of confidence from customers in this state,” Warner said.

The letter was also sent to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation and the Chair of the House Transportation Committee to make them aware of the issue.

Passengers Blindsided by $10 charges

Warner, who sits on the House Transportation Committee which has oversight over the Turnpike Commission, first became aware of the $10 charges, which the turnpike calls v-tolls, after the Channel 11 News investigation.

“I commend WPXI for bringing this to light,” Warner said in an interview with 11 Investigates.

For passenger cars, the penalty tolls are a $10 flat fee, which can be a lot more than the cost of a toll for short trips. For example, a one-exit $1.60 toll from Pittsburgh to Irwin jumps in cost all the way to $10. That’s nearly six-times as much, wiping out any savings offered by getting an E-ZPass.

Many customers had no idea they were getting hit with the fees, until after our report.

Several viewers contacted Channel 11 viewers after the story aired, upset to find they had $10 charges they never realized were there.

“It’s frustrating. It’s really upsetting as a customer of the turnpike,” said Delmont resident Jared Baker, one of the viewers who contacted 11 Investigates after the story aired.

Baker found three $10 charges on his bill when he reviewed his statement for the past 16 months, as far as the Turnpike website allows you to look back.

Complicating matters even more, turnpike customer service is restricting refunds to just the past three months, even though a turnpike spokesperson told 11 Investigates it would be easy for customers to get refunds if they just called.

Baker was only able to get one of his charges refunded.

“According to them, I can only go back 90 days in fighting their V-tolls,” Baker told us. “I’ve been traveling the turnpike for 5-plus years now, so who knows how many v-tolls I potentially have on my account that I can’t even see.”

The three-month limit to dispute the charges is another issue St. Rep. Warner addressed in his letter to the Turnpike.

“Since many customers have only recently learned of the V-tolling issue, I also request that the current 90-day dispute period be extended or the dispute cutoff date be temporarily suspended,” Warner wrote.

Blaming customers

WPXI also learned that even though the turnpike first blamed customers for the penalty charges-- saying they were mainly caused when customers did not mount transponders correctly, the COO of Toll Collections Stacia Ritter admitted part of the problem is old equipment.

“When we looked at why those v-tolls were being generated the majority of customers had transponders between 8 and 10 years old,” Ritter told 11 Investigates in a follow up interview.

Warner told 11 Investigates it is unacceptable for the turnpike not to notify customers, especially when their transponders may no longer be functioning correctly.

“I’m asking them at a minimum notify customers that they are being charged with these fees. I think it is only right. It is fair and it’s very simple for them to do,” Warner said.

Consumer Lawyer

Pittsburgh consumer lawyer Jim Pietz said not notifying E-ZPass customers doesn’t seem very fair and could possibly be a violation of the Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“We use the smell test. Does something smell here?” Pietz said. “At what point did they have a duty to disclose? They may have known these transponders were not working correctly and they were hiding that fact and not telling consumers. To me that’s a classic Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.”

Customers like Jared Baker say they just want their money back.

“I don’t care if it goes back 3, 5 ‚7 years, I don’t care. They should fix all of the v-tolls!”

State Representative Warner says he hopes the turnpike will act on its own to fix this problem, but if not, he plans to introduce legislation to address the v-toll issue. He says he’s already drafting a bill and calling for co-sponsors.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Lawmakers Praise Auditor General Action on PENNVEST Review

HARRISBURG, PA — Responding to a resolution authored more than three years ago by Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor has launched an audit of nonpoint source management transactions authorized by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). House Resolution 948 was introduced in 2018 in response to...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Missouri Independent

In sudden cabinet shake-up, Parson announces director changes in five Missouri agencies

Gov. Mike Parson announced a sudden cabinet shake-up Tuesday, with a slew of personnel changes across five state agencies — including the immediate and unexplained departure of the official in charge of the state’s procurement agency. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Parson announced Office of Administration (OA) Commissioner Sarah Steelman was stepping down and […] The post In sudden cabinet shake-up, Parson announces director changes in five Missouri agencies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
ohiocapitaljournal.com

Ohio lawmaker calls on Congress to investigate opioid consultant

Management consulting firm McKinsey and Company has already been forced into nearly $600 million in settlements over its role in fueling the opioid crisis that’s taken the lives of more than 450,000 Americans the last two decades, but an Ohio state representative wants Congress to investigate the firm further. Rep....
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#State#Transportation#The Turnpike Commission#Channel 11 News
KUOW

State attorneys sue to stop postal service from slowing the mail

Attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia have filed a legal challenge to stop the U.S. Postal Service from slowing down the mail. The attorneys, including Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, say the budget-cutting moves initiated during the Trump administration threaten critical mail delivery for millions of people and were pursued without the required opportunity for public input.
REDMOND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge presses AG to weigh in on election calendar. ‘I want him to do his job.’

A federal judge is urging Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to issue a formal opinion on the state’s election calendar after U.S. census delays forced members of the General Assembly to run in outdated districts this year. Herring has steadfastly declined to weigh in despite receiving a formal request for an opinion five months ago […] The post Federal judge presses AG to weigh in on election calendar. ‘I want him to do his job.’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

LaGuardia AirTrain Project Paused, Gov. Hochul Instructs Port Authority To Look At Alternative Mass Transit Options

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority will pause the LaGuardia AirTrain Project. Gov. Kathy Hochul has instructed the agency to look at alternative mass transit options to the airport. The $2.1 billion project was first set forth by former governor Andrew Cuomo. Plans for the AirTrain connected with public transportation at Willets Point in Queens, which would have allowed travelers to get to the airport from Midtown, Manhattan, in under 30 minutes.
TRAFFIC
PIX11

Rail link to LaGuardia Airport put on hold after criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — A project to build a rail link connecting New York City to LaGuardia Airport has been put on hold. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday it is pausing the project to consider alternatives. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had criticized the project, which was championed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro To Announce Run For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce his run for governor this week in Pittsburgh. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano has confirmed, Shapiro will make his announcement on Wednesday morning on the North Shore. It’s the worst kept secret in state politics, but Shapiro has picked Pittsburgh to make it official and kick off his 2022 campaign for governor. “Josh Shapiro will be announcing his candidacy for governor here in Pittsburgh, and of course we’re always delighted to have the focus on western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh,” Nancy Patton Mills, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told Jon Delano on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

PSC rejects NorthWestern’s request to increase base power costs

The increase in July that many Montana power customers saw on their bills won’t be permanent — at least just yet. The Montana Public Service Commission denied last week NorthWestern’s application to increase its base power costs. In an earlier interim order, the commission had granted a request for a temporary adjustment, which NorthWestern had […] The post PSC rejects NorthWestern’s request to increase base power costs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Demands Review Of Plan To Transform Postal Service

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service to present Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service to the commission for a hearing on the record and an advisory opinion. “Without the Postal Regulatory Commission’s statutorily-required review, the public will not have the opportunity to give Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
72K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy