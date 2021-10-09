PITTSBURGH — Wet weather will disrupt your outdoor plans Saturday, but you’ll also see some breaks in the rain through the day.

Steadier showers will develop overnight and continue through mid-morning Saturday, with a band of heavier rainfall possible west of Pittsburgh. More than .50″ of rain could fall from Washington to Beaver to New Castle, with most other locations picking up less than .25″

Through the day, the shower chances will be more scattered, but you’ll still want to check the forecast before you head outdoors. The hiking and biking trails may be soggy, but you can still spend some time enjoying the outdoors.

Late Saturday, the slow-moving storm stirring up the rain chances will finally move out, leaving a dry end to the weekend.

Warmer temperatures stick around through next week.

Cox Media Group