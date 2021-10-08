Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Announce New Partnership To Develop High School Girls Flag Football Program

A football player at Baltimore’s Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School has died, officials said Monday. Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s mayor, called Elijah Gorham’s death an “unspeakable tragedy” in a statement. The 18-year-old senior wide receiver was initially injured on Sept. 18 during a game against a rival high school. After Gorham landed hard trying to make a catch, he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The nature of his injury was not disclosed at the time, and the teenager remained hospitalized until his death. As of Monday, the official cause of death had not been made clear. “We knew he was in a medically induced coma and we were under the impression that things were progressing satisfactorily,” Mervo coach Patrick Nixon said. “So today is a bit of a shock for us because we didn’t anticipate this.” The coach added that Gorham “really was a good kid through and through.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO