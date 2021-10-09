Shawndell DeShazo II, shot in NE Portland, among disproportionate number of Black men killed in surge of violence
By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
4 days ago
It was rare that Shawndell DeShazo II’s loved ones went a day without seeing his face. “He didn’t call you on the phone. He called you on video chat and would just sit, talk, crack jokes and laugh,” said his sister, LaNesha McMillian. He had a habit of calling early...
Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.
A vast majority of Portlanders say they want a beefed-up public safety system that includes officer-worn body cameras, expansion of unarmed paramedics and social workers to assist those in crisis and — overwhelmingly — more cops, according to a poll commissioned by a dark money group that wants the same things.
The parent company of Portland-based Umpqua Bank is selling to Columbia Banking System in a $5.1 billion deal that will keep the Umpqua brand and split the business’ headquarters between Tacoma and Portland’s suburbs. The combined bank will put its corporate office in Tacoma. Umpqua said it will move its...
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday morning in Gresham and ran to nearby Rosemary Anderson High School for help, officials said. Gresham police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound inside the high school.
The family of Jessica Berg Wilson, a Seattle woman with Portland ties who died after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, issued a statement thanking the public for an “outpouring of support, compassion, and love.”. Wilson, who was 37, received the vaccine Aug. 27 and died 12...
If you frequent the same places I usually drive, you have seen this movie many times over, and it’s getting old: When driving into Portland eastbound on U.S. 26, at all times of day, you see that the right and left lanes are always backed up but the center lane moves right along. The reason is that people in the center lane think we have nowhere we really need to be, so they cut in just before the tunnel, in the tunnel or even after the tunnel, where all signs read “No lane changes” and are indicated with double lines. So, the center lane must be designated as a VIP lane? As a result, of course, the outside lanes get backed up to Sylvan and beyond at times. The same thing happens on I-5 south entering the Fremont Bridge, where the right lane backs up because the center-lane folks just have to be somewhere that’s obviously more important than our destination. Cut in at the last possible moment and to hell with the rest of us? Come on, get in line like the rest of us and get there when you get there.
Michigan’s only historically black college and university is slated to be resurrected early next year after being closed in 2013, according to a Tuesday announcement. D’Wayne Edwards, a footwear designer and the founder of the Pensole Design Academy in Portland, is behind the draft proposal for state authorization to recognize the former Lewis College of Business as Michigan’s only HBCU.
Six months after a custom home on a cliff overlooking the Oregon coast was completed, the owner decided to test the waters: Could she benefit more from selling her new contemporary house in a hot market than living with relaxing ocean views?. She decided to cash out. In August, the...
The nearly 3,400 nurses and other workers at Kaiser Permanente in Oregon and southwest Washington have voted 96% in favor of authorizing a strike. The employees can now call a strike at any time, but they have to give Kaiser management 10 days notice before any sort of walkout. Leaders of the various employee groups were meeting Monday morning to plot future strategy, a union spokesman said.
In 2008, pop icon Britney Spears had a public mental health crisis that led to a court appointing her dad and others to control her social, health and financial decisions. That conservatorship removed an incredibly broad swath of her rights, rights that she has been fighting to get back. As...
Comments / 30