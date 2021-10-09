Shawndell DeShazo II, shot in NE Portland, among disproportionate number of Black men killed in surge of violence

If you frequent the same places I usually drive, you have seen this movie many times over, and it’s getting old: When driving into Portland eastbound on U.S. 26, at all times of day, you see that the right and left lanes are always backed up but the center lane moves right along. The reason is that people in the center lane think we have nowhere we really need to be, so they cut in just before the tunnel, in the tunnel or even after the tunnel, where all signs read “No lane changes” and are indicated with double lines. So, the center lane must be designated as a VIP lane? As a result, of course, the outside lanes get backed up to Sylvan and beyond at times. The same thing happens on I-5 south entering the Fremont Bridge, where the right lane backs up because the center-lane folks just have to be somewhere that’s obviously more important than our destination. Cut in at the last possible moment and to hell with the rest of us? Come on, get in line like the rest of us and get there when you get there.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO