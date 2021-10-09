CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawndell DeShazo II, shot in NE Portland, among disproportionate number of Black men killed in surge of violence

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
It was rare that Shawndell DeShazo II’s loved ones went a day without seeing his face. “He didn’t call you on the phone. He called you on video chat and would just sit, talk, crack jokes and laugh,” said his sister, LaNesha McMillian. He had a habit of calling early...

Steve Young
3d ago

Live by the gun..Die by the gun !Support your local Police Department. Remove Ted Wheeler, That Voo DooWhitch(Can't remember her name) and Gov Kate Brown from office!Let's clean up our Portland and State!

jon
3d ago

And where is this so called black lives matter why they are not involved in this condemning the murder of their own brothers. It's because it has nothing to do with white people you see black lives matter hates white people and they will only point the finger at a white person doing harm to a black person but nothing else they do not care about the black community they have not helped the black community that community all they did was take the black community's money and got themselves rich. And this is your daily truth have a nice day

Churchman
4d ago

Again and again THIS is caused byblack mentality!! NOTHING, NOTHINGWILL CHANGE UNTIL YOU admitYOUR FAILURE to God!! You and thechurch has FAILED its purpose!!

The Oregonian

Craig Wisdom, fatally shot while walking home in NE Portland, was ‘gentle soul,’ girlfriend says

Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Teenager injured in shooting near Rosemary Anderson High School

A teenager was shot in the hand Monday morning in Gresham and ran to nearby Rosemary Anderson High School for help, officials said. Gresham police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound inside the high school.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Cut out the cutting in

If you frequent the same places I usually drive, you have seen this movie many times over, and it’s getting old: When driving into Portland eastbound on U.S. 26, at all times of day, you see that the right and left lanes are always backed up but the center lane moves right along. The reason is that people in the center lane think we have nowhere we really need to be, so they cut in just before the tunnel, in the tunnel or even after the tunnel, where all signs read “No lane changes” and are indicated with double lines. So, the center lane must be designated as a VIP lane? As a result, of course, the outside lanes get backed up to Sylvan and beyond at times. The same thing happens on I-5 south entering the Fremont Bridge, where the right lane backs up because the center-lane folks just have to be somewhere that’s obviously more important than our destination. Cut in at the last possible moment and to hell with the rest of us? Come on, get in line like the rest of us and get there when you get there.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Founder of Portland sneaker design school Pensole aims to resurrect historically Black college in Detroit

Michigan’s only historically black college and university is slated to be resurrected early next year after being closed in 2013, according to a Tuesday announcement. D’Wayne Edwards, a footwear designer and the founder of the Pensole Design Academy in Portland, is behind the draft proposal for state authorization to recognize the former Lewis College of Business as Michigan’s only HBCU.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Big majority of Oregon, SW Washington Kaiser Permanente employees approve strike

The nearly 3,400 nurses and other workers at Kaiser Permanente in Oregon and southwest Washington have voted 96% in favor of authorizing a strike. The employees can now call a strike at any time, but they have to give Kaiser management 10 days notice before any sort of walkout. Leaders of the various employee groups were meeting Monday morning to plot future strategy, a union spokesman said.
OREGON STATE
