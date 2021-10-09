COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Saline, Williamson and White Counties on Friday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:54 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8. COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois. This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from...thesouthern.com
Comments / 0