Saline County, IL

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Saline, Williamson and White Counties on Friday

The Southern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:54 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8. COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois. This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from...

thesouthern.com

