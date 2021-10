On Saturday, for the first time this football season, Michigan trailed at some point in a game. In this weekend’s contest in Lincoln against Nebraska, the now 6-0 Wolverines took a 13-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. They then traded touchdowns with the Cornhuskers in the third quarter before Nebraska’s Deontai Williams picked off quarterback Cade McNamara. On the following play, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Levi Falck, and Scott Frost’s team took the lead for the first time during the game, 22-19.

