This weekend the Kentucky football team will try to do something that’s only happened three times in school history: beat the No. 1 team in the country. The Wildcats will travel to Georgia to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. College GameDay and SEC Nation will be in Athens for the 3:30 pm ET kickoff on CBS. The stakes don’t get much higher.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO