Adventist Health Tillamook announces the following Flu Vaccination Clinic dates across their coastal rural health clinics in Manzanita, Tillamook, Pacific City and Lincoln City as well as inland health clinics in Vernonia, Sheridan, and Estacada. These dates are set aside to provide easy, walk-in access for all patients that want to get the flu shot in the quickest way possible. “What Flu shot clinics offer is a dedicated day that our providers and associates can plan for and turn into an event that streamlines the experience for our patients,” says Gina Seufert, Physician and Clinic Services Executive and Privacy Officer for Adventist Health Tillamook. “Our staff looks forward to these flu clinics every year as it creates a great opportunity to reconnect with patients of all ages 2 and up to provide excellent, compassionate care.”

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO