Three West Chicago artists featured in 'Signals & Codes,' part of 2021 Terrain Biennial

In October 2018, the crew at Hey Nonny first opened the downtown Arlington Heights bistro/venue's doors with a slate of preview shows and eventually a grand opening. Three years and a pandemic later, the crew is ready to celebrate an anniversary. And world-renowned Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon is coming to the party. Cannon will be on stage with his smoking guitar skills and powerful music Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of this week's eclectic lineup, which also features indie-folk singer Rivvrs Friday, Oct. 15 ($10-$25); soul artist Gerald McClendon Wednesday, Oct. 20 ($12-$30); and genre-bashing folk/rock/pop artists Erin McKeown and Steve Slagg Thursday, Oct. 21 ($10-$30).

