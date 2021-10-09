Three West Chicago artists featured in 'Signals & Codes,' part of 2021 Terrain Biennial
Terrain Biennial 2021 presents "Signals & Codes," a group show featuring Anni Holm, Austin McCann, John Rakow, and Mandy Rakow. The show will be exhibited at 336 Harrison St in West Chicago. The exhibition is based on a pedagogical collaboration through the nonprofit Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education (CAPE), initially aimed at working parents, seeking experimental ways to bring artistic practice into daily life.www.dailyherald.com
