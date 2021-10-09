CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart focusing on UGA playing to standard, not the opponent

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
On3.com
 4 days ago
Despite an October stretch that includes games against four straight ranked opponents, Georgia isn't focused on playing a particular opponent.

