Girls soccer: Como Park tops Humboldt in Mayor’s Cup

7: (4) NDCL 6-4-1 8: (8) West Geauga 3-3-6 Watch list: Hawken (3-3-3), Berkshire (8-1-3) Crop comments: What a confusing week of match results. … Kenston and Chagrin Falls had a chance to settle No. 1 head-to-head, but instead drew, 2-2, settling nothing. … The Tigers are not moving down for a 2-0 loss to a great Rocky River side two days after tying the Bombers. … The middle of the Crop — to the utmost credit of Hawken (4-1 win over NDCL), Mentor (1-0 win over Madison) and Lake Catholic (2-0 win over Bay) — is a jumbled mess. … The Cardinals slot into No. 4 for taking down the Blue Streaks and block Lake, which recorded a signature win over the Rockets, from a further ascent on a fairly recent head-to-head result. … The Lions had to pay a steep price for losing decisively to an unranked side — and granted, they have a head-to-head win over Madison. That was outweighed, though, by the immediacy of the result against the Hawks. … Hawken’s week was varied, handling Geneva (6-0) and NDCL to sandwich a 6-1 rout at the hands of Chagrin. … Berkshire also merits plaudits for tying Kirtland, and the Badgers will jump into the Crop next week if it can beat visiting Gilmour on Sept. 28 in an intriguing nonconference clash. … Perry’s shot at moving up further awaits in October with Kirtland and Madison, but for now, recent match results aren’t of a caliber to justify moving from No. 10.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO