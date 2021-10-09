CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: Como Park tops Humboldt in Mayor’s Cup

By A.J. Condon
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Como Park Cougars maintained their undefeated record in the sixth annual Mayor’s Cup with a 1-0 victory over the Humboldt Hawks in girls soccer on Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul. “We’ve always brought the cup home, and we’re seniors and it’s our last year. So that was...

