Fort Collins, CO

Darnell ‘Louie’ Loma’s Family Seeks Justice After Cyclist’s Body Found Along Fort Collins Street

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A family not only dealing with the loss of their son, but also knowing the person who killed him is still out there. The body of Darnell “Louie” Loma was found along North Shields Street in Fort Collins on Thursday morning . Investigators say he might have been hit while riding his bicycle sometime overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054bf0_0cLpC6S200

(credit: CBS)

Myrna Mendoza says her son was a hard worker and a good father.

“My son was a very caring individual and funny,” she says. “His boss called me and was talking very highly of him.”

His aunt Luci Loma says his loss is a huge blow to their family and the community.

“It’s very hard to think that we will no longer see him. We always think that maybe he’s somewhere and he’s going to show up,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PjRf_0cLpC6S200

(credit: Luci Loma )

Darnell was riding his bike in Larimer County near Shields and Highway 287 on Wednesday night when Colorado State Patrol says he was hit by a car. The car took off and left him for dead.

His body wasn’t found until the sun rose on Thursday when a passerby saw him on the side of the road. He was surrounded by pieces of a car.

His Aunt Luci says the person who hit him should have stopped to help him.

“I think he’s a coward for just leaving him out there and not getting help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tu1tK_0cLpC6S200

(credit: CBS)

The pieces that were left behind at the scene have been linked to a 2010 grey Toyota RAV4. Now the search is on for that vehicle and the driver who killed Darnell. His mother and aunt say they hope whoever is responsible will be found and held accountable. They are also asking you to come forward if you know something.

“Say something. You might think it’s something minimal but it could be a break in the case,” says Luci Loma.

Darnell’s boss at Black Mountain Excavation is offering a $10,000ollar reward in this case. If you know anything call Colorado State Patrol.

