CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont man pleads guilty to felon in possession of ammunition

By KFDM/FOX4
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of felon in possession of ammunition. Charles Lock, 34, is accused of firing shots at a man in Port Arthur in 2018, striking the victim once in the leg. Police found three spent .380 shell casings on the floor of the residence where the shooting took place. Lock had previously been convicted in 2008 for possession of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, he's prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
Reuters

'Star Trek' actor Shatner poised for Blue Origin space jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, TX
Government
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Government
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
The Hill

US to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers in November

The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.'s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials. An official announcement will be made Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security that will amend...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felons#Firearms#Project Safe Neighborhood#Lock
The Associated Press

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy