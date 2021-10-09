Giving Day 2021 provides prelicensure students with skills totes

There are a lot of things I missed about being in Ithaca when Ithaca College went remote for a year. Seeing my friends, exploring the city, going to restaurants, but what I found myself missing most of all was running one of the clubs I’m part of, IC Books Thru Bars. A student-run nonprofit organization focused on providing books to people incarcerated all over the United States, it has been an integral part of my college experience since freshman year. With Ithaca College back in the full swing of things, Books Thru Bars is finally able to host the in-person events we’re known for: mailings.

