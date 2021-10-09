Giving Day 2021 provides prelicensure students with skills totes
At the start of the school year, incoming students received a tangible sign of the community’s support: an essential skills tote. These totes are an important component in the education of the Bachelor Program and Master’s Entry Program in Nursing (MEPN) students at the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing. Each one contains the tools they will need to become skilled nurses, including a Foley catheter, IV start kit and blood pressure cuff.nursing.uci.edu
