AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Jon Gruden

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs’ LT Orlando Brown spoke about the team continuing to find chemistry on an offensive line that had not played together prior to the 2021 season. “I definitely feel it’s something that’s gotten better,” Brown said, via ChiefsWire.com. “And we’ve gotten better as an offense and offensive line as the weeks have gone on since we’ve been here and we’ve been able to grow together, learn together. Learning from coach [Andy] Heck and all those different things, so we’re all just trying to do our job to the best of our abilities. [It is] just a combination of coach’s [Andy Reid] schemes, a combination of all of us being on the same page and executing our fundamentals at a high level. I think Sunday was just a taste of a little bit of what we can do. We still weren’t spot on completely with a few different things, but we were able to make some good things happen in the run game and hopefully, we can continue to build on that and become a better team running the ball as time goes.”

The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
Person
Peyton Barber
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Demaurice Smith
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
ESPN

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith's job in jeopardy after executive committee vote, sources say

DeMaurice Smith's time as executive director of the NFL Players Association could be coming to an end, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NFLPA's executive committee took a vote Tuesday night to determine whether Smith should be allowed to remain in the job he has held for the past 12 years, sources said. According to the NFLPA's constitution, a unanimous approval vote by the 14-member committee would have kept Smith in the job, likely on a new three-year contract. However, the vote was evenly split at 7-7, sources said.
NFL
#American Football#Afc#Chiefs Chiefs#Cb#Raiders Raiders#Ol#The Athletic
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
theundefeated.com

Gruden is gone, now the NFL should get rid of those who enabled him

In a stunning turn of events that unfolded on Monday, Gruden was forced to resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in the face of an avalanche of racist, anti-gay and misogynist emails first disclosed by The New York Times. So, Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a $100...
NFL
USA TODAY

Tearful Randy Moss responds to Jon Gruden email: 'National Football League, this hurts me'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on Sunday morning during a panel discussion about race in the NFL. Moss was asked by host Sam Ponder how he might respond to a head coach who used racially tinged language like Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden did in an email a decade ago when referring to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs removing Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

TAMPA — The Bucs announced Tuesday they are removing former coach Jon Gruden’s name from the franchise’s Ring of Honor following a report revealing his use of racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails over a period of several years. The Bucs’ announcement comes a day after Gruden, 58, resigned...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss puts Jon Gruden, NFL on blast over racist comment

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is in hot water after it was recently revealed that he made a racist comment toward NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email back in 2011. Gruden faces potential punishment from the NFL, but nothing has been announced on that front yet.
NFL

