AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Jon Gruden

Chiefs’ LT Orlando Brown spoke about the team continuing to find chemistry on an offensive line that had not played together prior to the 2021 season. “I definitely feel it’s something that’s gotten better,” Brown said, via ChiefsWire.com. “And we’ve gotten better as an offense and offensive line as the weeks have gone on since we’ve been here and we’ve been able to grow together, learn together. Learning from coach [Andy] Heck and all those different things, so we’re all just trying to do our job to the best of our abilities. [It is] just a combination of coach’s [Andy Reid] schemes, a combination of all of us being on the same page and executing our fundamentals at a high level. I think Sunday was just a taste of a little bit of what we can do. We still weren’t spot on completely with a few different things, but we were able to make some good things happen in the run game and hopefully, we can continue to build on that and become a better team running the ball as time goes.”